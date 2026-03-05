TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 134.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FND. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $95.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average is $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 4.45%.Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FND. Mizuho cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.24.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

