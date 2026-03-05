TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 72.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 171,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $84.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $198,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 83,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,038.52. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 6,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $453,937.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,377 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,869.48. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 92,424 shares of company stock worth $6,196,501 over the last three months. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company’s core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby’s licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

