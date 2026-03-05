TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. $BCAX

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,556 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bicara Therapeutics were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,998 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 180,833 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 119.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicara Therapeutics

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, CFO Ivan Hyep sold 1,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $34,158.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 145,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,193.25. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 3,828 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $69,286.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 210,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,968.40. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,359 shares of company stock valued at $339,630. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Bicara Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bicara Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.78. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $19.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.

Bicara Therapeutics Profile

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

