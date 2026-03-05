TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in MGM Resorts International $MGM

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 39.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 42.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 1,098,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $39,884,552.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,822,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,351,305. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

