TD Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 79,962 Heartflow, Inc. $HTFL

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 79,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTFL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Heartflow in the third quarter worth about $101,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartflow in the third quarter worth approximately $48,871,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Heartflow during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,887,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Heartflow in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,510,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Heartflow in the third quarter worth $4,418,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Heartflow from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Heartflow from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Heartflow in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Heartflow from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Heartflow in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartflow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartflow news, CEO John C.M. Farquhar sold 22,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $619,552.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,873.76. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,448,158 shares in the company, valued at $293,070,831.90. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,095,715 shares of company stock worth $58,533,709.

Heartflow Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of HTFL stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22. Heartflow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05.

Heartflow Company Profile

HeartFlow, Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company’s core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow’s analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow’s cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

