TD Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 35,040 Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 179.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 1,062.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 273,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,431.64. This represents a 1.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $396,762.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 49,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,192.87. The trade was a 56.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 25,780 shares of company stock valued at $579,403. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems News Summary

Varonis Systems Stock Down 0.3%

Here are the key news stories impacting Varonis Systems this week:

Shares of VRNS opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.61. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.66 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 20.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 26th. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

