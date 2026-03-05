Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.1%

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

TMHC stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company’s portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company’s heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

