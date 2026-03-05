Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.1111.
TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $35.00 price target on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th.
Shares of TNDM stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.63.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 68.23% and a negative net margin of 20.17%.The firm had revenue of $290.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM), headquartered in San Diego, California, is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of innovative insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Founded in 2006, the company introduced its first product, the t:slim® Insulin Pump, in 2011 and has since built a portfolio of next-generation pumps featuring touchscreen interfaces, remote software updates and integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) capabilities.
The company’s flagship offering, the t:slim X2® Insulin Pump, is engineered to work with leading CGM sensors and features automated insulin delivery algorithms that adjust basal insulin rates based on real-time glucose trends.
