Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.1111.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $35.00 price target on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,205 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,597.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 68.23% and a negative net margin of 20.17%.The firm had revenue of $290.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM), headquartered in San Diego, California, is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of innovative insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Founded in 2006, the company introduced its first product, the t:slim® Insulin Pump, in 2011 and has since built a portfolio of next-generation pumps featuring touchscreen interfaces, remote software updates and integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) capabilities.

The company’s flagship offering, the t:slim X2® Insulin Pump, is engineered to work with leading CGM sensors and features automated insulin delivery algorithms that adjust basal insulin rates based on real-time glucose trends.

