Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP Makes New $12.40 Million Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,000. Vertiv makes up 2.4% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 27.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Nautilus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nautilus Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 30.3% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv closed a $2.1B senior unsecured notes offering and secured a new $2.5B revolving credit facility — its debut bond issuance at an investment-grade rating improves liquidity and reduces near-term funding risk.

Vertiv announced a strategic collaboration with Generate Capital to deliver BYOP&C (Bring Your Own Power & Cooling) solutions, which can accelerate deployments in power-constrained markets and broaden financing/ownership options for customers.

New commercial deals and product rollouts target the AI build-out: a modular power deal with Hut 8 and a high-capacity double-stack PowerBar Track busway are positioned to capture higher power-density AI deployments. These product and partnership announcements support revenue growth into hyperscale and colocation customers.

Market commentary highlights Vertiv's large backlog (reported ~$15B) and its role as a "picks-and-shovels" supplier to AI — that backlog gives multi-quarter revenue visibility and underpins analyst bullishness.

Management will appear at an upcoming investor conference (J.P. Morgan event), providing an opportunity for additional guidance color and Q&A that could move sentiment depending on commentary.

An American Banking News item flagged insider selling, which spurred a separate headline citing a pullback — insider sales can create short-term selling pressure and raise investor caution even if fundamentals remain intact.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $7,527,850.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,482.32. The trade was a 46.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 412,467 shares of company stock worth $104,381,911 in the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $251.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.02. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $264.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.18.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

