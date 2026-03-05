Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP Has $53.80 Million Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises 10.4% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Western Digital worth $53,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,804,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $456,737,000 after acquiring an additional 402,981 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $34,244,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $261.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.07. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $309.90.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Digital from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Argus set a $300.00 price objective on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Digital from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Digital to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Digital

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $9,616,638.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $61,227.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 133,781 shares in the company, valued at $38,276,081.91. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 64,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,612 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.