Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,375,000. Teradyne accounts for 3.5% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Teradyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $297,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 152.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 126.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,286,000 after acquiring an additional 156,754 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER opened at $305.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $344.92.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.24.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,804,165.79. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

