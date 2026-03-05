Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP Acquires 71,900 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for approximately 7.5% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP owned about 0.17% of Jabil worth $39,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 757.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.14.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $255.08 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $281.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,800. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam E. Berry sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total value of $404,107.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,544. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,529 shares of company stock worth $37,901,485. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

