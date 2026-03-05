Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.50 and last traded at $53.20. 1,185,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,932,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.

SYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities set a $73.00 price target on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Symbotic Trading Down 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of -531.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $629.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.58 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $214,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 7,186,533 shares of company stock valued at $383,607,335 over the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in Symbotic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

