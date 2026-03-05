Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Freedom Capital

Freedom Capital cut shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

RUN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 price objective on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.84.

Sunrun Stock Down 4.3%

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. 6,777,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,916,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.43. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.29 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 55,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $703,828.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 608,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,473.96. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $66,051.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,130,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,119.40. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 535,982 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,812 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $1,046,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sunrun by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,868,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,628 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $2,233,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

