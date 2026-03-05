Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 5500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co, Ltd. is a China-based designer and manufacturer of precision optical components and optoelectronic products. The company’s core business encompasses the development, production and sale of lenses, lens modules, prisms and other precision optical devices that serve a variety of end markets. Sunny Optical’s solutions are integrated into smartphones, digital cameras, surveillance systems, automotive vision equipment and emerging augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) applications.

Product offerings include multi-element smartphone camera lenses and modules with autofocus, zoom and wide-angle capabilities, as well as specialized optics for automotive advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), machine vision, medical endoscopy and other industrial imaging uses.

