STUB (NYSE:STUB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.
STUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STUB in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of STUB in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of STUB in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of STUB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of STUB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st.
STUB Stock Performance
STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
STUB News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting STUB this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management outlined strategic shifts aimed at margin improvement and market-share stabilization (pricing, supply tools and partnership initiatives) during the Q4 earnings call; management tone emphasized a path to profitability. Stubhub Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights Earnings Call Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Liquidity improved: cash and equivalents rose to about $1.24B and total liabilities fell year‑over‑year, giving the company financial flexibility despite the quarter’s weakness. Quiver Quant: Stock Falls on Q4 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Significant institutional buying activity reported in Q4 (several large funds added sizable positions), which could support the stock if these holders remain committed. Quiver Quant: Institutional Moves
- Neutral Sentiment: StubHub showed up on after‑hours movers lists as the market digested the print — notable for intraday volatility but not new fundamentals. After‑hours movers: Broadcom, StubHub…
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 revenue missed expectations — $449.2M, down 15.8% YoY and ~10% below consensus — signaling demand weakness. Quiver Quant: Revenue and EPS Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Large EPS miss and huge reported net loss: EPS of ($1.56) versus near‑break‑even estimates, and a GAAP loss (~$535–549M) driven largely by a $492.9M nonrecurring, noncash tax provision — a headline item that pressured the stock. WSJ: StubHub Revenue Falls, Swings to Loss Seeking Alpha: StubHub Falls After Posting Q4 Loss
- Negative Sentiment: Derivative market shows bearish positioning: unusual put volume (24,477 puts, ~91% above normal) and notable after‑hours share selling, indicating short‑term downside risk and increased hedging. MarketBeat: Unusual Options Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of STUB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. WS Management Lllp bought a new stake in shares of STUB during the fourth quarter worth $10,824,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of STUB during the fourth quarter valued at $10,390,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STUB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in STUB by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 666,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 546,871 shares in the last quarter.
About STUB
Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.
