STUB (NYSE:STUB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

STUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STUB in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of STUB in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of STUB in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of STUB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of STUB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st.

Get STUB alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on STUB

STUB Stock Performance

Shares of STUB opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. STUB has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

STUB News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting STUB this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of STUB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. WS Management Lllp bought a new stake in shares of STUB during the fourth quarter worth $10,824,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of STUB during the fourth quarter valued at $10,390,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STUB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in STUB by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 666,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 546,871 shares in the last quarter.

About STUB

(Get Free Report)

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STUB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STUB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.