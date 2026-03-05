Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €33.10 and last traded at €33.45. 99,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €35.16 and its 200-day moving average is €37.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.39.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home (OOH) media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Out-of-Home Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. The company offers various OOH advertising media services, such as traditional posters media and advertisements at bus and tram shelters and on public transport; and digital advertising services. It also operates t-online.de, which publishes news, analyses, reports and interviews through digital channels; information services for digital natives through special interest portals, such as giga.de, kino.de, desired, familie.de, spieletipps.de, and SpielAffe.de; and call centers focus on customer experience and sales for telecommunications, energy, retail, financial services, and medica sectors.

