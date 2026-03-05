Streamr (DATA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $139.27 thousand worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,325,023,352 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token. Telegram, Discord, Youtube, LinkedInWhitepaper”

