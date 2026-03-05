Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.950–0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stratasys Stock Down 10.5%

SSYS stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 22.69%.The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Stratasys has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.950–0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSYS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Stratasys by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stratasys by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys, Inc is a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and materials for rapid prototyping and production. Founded in 1989 by Scott and Lisa Crump, the company pioneered fused deposition modeling (FDM) and has since expanded its capabilities to include PolyJet, stereolithography and metal deposition systems. Stratasys serves a broad array of customers, from small design studios to major industrial manufacturers, enabling accelerated product development and on-demand part production.

The company’s product line encompasses both desktop and industrial-grade 3D printers, dedicated support materials and proprietary software designed to streamline the digital manufacturing workflow.

Featured Articles

