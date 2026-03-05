StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. StoneCo also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 2.190-2.480 EPS.

StoneCo Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,212. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $675.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.26 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Santander cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Key Headlines Impacting StoneCo

Here are the key news stories impacting StoneCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: StoneCo raised FY2027 EPS guidance to 2.190–2.480 , well above the consensus ~1.91 — this materially beats expectations and supports better forward earnings visibility and valuation upside.

StoneCo raised FY2027 EPS guidance to , well above the consensus ~1.91 — this materially beats expectations and supports better forward earnings visibility and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: StoneCo also lifted FY2026 EPS guidance to 2.000–2.110 , slightly above the ~1.95 consensus — near-term upside to estimates that can help the stock re-rate.

StoneCo also lifted FY2026 EPS guidance to , slightly above the ~1.95 consensus — near-term upside to estimates that can help the stock re-rate. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research issued a “Buy” rating, which can attract demand from institutional and retail buyers. Article Title

BTIG Research issued a “Buy” rating, which can attract demand from institutional and retail buyers. Positive Sentiment: Investor write-ups pushing for a share buyback (aiming to secure a double-digit buyback yield) highlight potential capital-return optionality that could support the stock if executed. Article Title

Investor write-ups pushing for a share buyback (aiming to secure a double-digit buyback yield) highlight potential capital-return optionality that could support the stock if executed. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundups and analyst note compilations provide mixed perspectives; these summaries (e.g., Benzinga’s analyst outlook) increase visibility but don’t move fundamentals by themselves. Article Title

Coverage roundups and analyst note compilations provide mixed perspectives; these summaries (e.g., Benzinga’s analyst outlook) increase visibility but don’t move fundamentals by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings call recaps highlight “robust financial growth” but note strategic shifts — useful context for investors evaluating whether guidance upgrades are sustainable. Article Title

Q4 earnings call recaps highlight “robust financial growth” but note strategic shifts — useful context for investors evaluating whether guidance upgrades are sustainable. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha downgraded StoneCo from Buy to Hold, calling out weak Q4 execution: pricing-driven revenue growth with zero card growth, rising churn, and margin pressure — these risks could undermine the sustainability of the guidance and justify a lower multiple. Article Title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd., commonly known as Stone, is a Brazilian financial technology company that provides integrated digital payment solutions and related financial services to merchants. Through its cloud-based platform, Stone enables businesses of all sizes to accept a variety of payment methods, including point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile card readers and e-commerce gateways. In addition to payment acceptance, the company offers value-added services such as working capital loans, digital banking products and automated billing tools designed to help merchants manage cash flow and streamline operations.

Since its founding in 2012 by André Street and Eduardo Pontes, Stone has focused on serving over half a million merchants across Brazil’s retail, restaurant and services sectors.

