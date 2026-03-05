StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.190-2.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. StoneCo also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.000-2.110 EPS.

StoneCo Stock Performance

StoneCo stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. StoneCo had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 15.38%.The business had revenue of $675.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Santander cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on StoneCo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in StoneCo by 1,054.8% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,236,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,158 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter worth about $58,017,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in StoneCo by 1,004.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,934,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,760 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,609 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd., commonly known as Stone, is a Brazilian financial technology company that provides integrated digital payment solutions and related financial services to merchants. Through its cloud-based platform, Stone enables businesses of all sizes to accept a variety of payment methods, including point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile card readers and e-commerce gateways. In addition to payment acceptance, the company offers value-added services such as working capital loans, digital banking products and automated billing tools designed to help merchants manage cash flow and streamline operations.

Since its founding in 2012 by André Street and Eduardo Pontes, Stone has focused on serving over half a million merchants across Brazil’s retail, restaurant and services sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.