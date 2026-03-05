Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March 5th (AEM, AIG, AR, BLDR, CCRN, DCH, EADSY, ENQ, LYB, MDB)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 5th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Benchmark Co. currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has $119.00 target price on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 11.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. The firm currently has $310.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $275.00.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore Inc from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Benchmark Co. currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore Inc from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore Inc currently has $111.00 price target on the stock.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Mizuho currently has $104.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 610 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 670.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $127.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $108.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.