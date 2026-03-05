Stephen Hope Sells 5,284 Shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen Hope sold 5,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $73,077.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 300,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,883.10. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lyft Price Performance

LYFT stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 15.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Lyft from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Lyft from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Lyft by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

