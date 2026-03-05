Stephen Feider Sells 1,428 Shares of Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Stock

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Feider sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $17,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 172,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,930.44. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Feider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Stephen Feider sold 20,000 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $590,600.00.

BBNX opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 5.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

Beta Bionics ( NASDAQ:BBNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. Beta Bionics had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 73.02%.The business had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBNX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Beta Bionics by 45.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beta Bionics by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beta Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Beta Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Positive Sentiment: Recent operational/analyst context supports longer‑term upside — Beta Bionics beat EPS estimates in its Feb. 17 quarter and the consensus analyst view remains a “Moderate Buy” with a $23.20 average price target, providing a counterbalance to near‑term selling. MarketBeat coverage

Recent operational/analyst context supports longer‑term upside — Beta Bionics beat EPS estimates in its Feb. 17 quarter and the consensus analyst view remains a “Moderate Buy” with a $23.20 average price target, providing a counterbalance to near‑term selling. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data published for early March shows implausible values (entries report “0 shares”/NaN and 0.0 days to cover), so there is no reliable signal from short sellers — treat reported short‑interest changes as inconclusive until corrected by exchanges or data providers.

Short‑interest data published for early March shows implausible values (entries report “0 shares”/NaN and 0.0 days to cover), so there is no reliable signal from short sellers — treat reported short‑interest changes as inconclusive until corrected by exchanges or data providers. Negative Sentiment: A wave of small insider sell orders was disclosed in early March (including the CFO’s sale of 1,428 shares and several other executive sales at roughly $12.36 each). Multiple Form 4 filings and press coverage frame this as coordinated executive selling, which often pressures sentiment for small‑cap biotech/medical device stocks. TipRanks: Insiders Cash Out

A wave of small insider sell orders was disclosed in early March (including the CFO’s sale of 1,428 shares and several other executive sales at roughly $12.36 each). Multiple Form 4 filings and press coverage frame this as coordinated executive selling, which often pressures sentiment for small‑cap biotech/medical device stocks. Negative Sentiment: A securities‑litigation firm (Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP) issued a shareholder reminder/investigation notice seeking investors who experienced losses, increasing legal and reputational risk and likely weighing on near‑term sentiment until the matter is clarified. GlobeNewswire: Faruqi & Faruqi notice

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Beta Bionics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Beta Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Beta Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Beta Bionics from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company’s flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics’ offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

