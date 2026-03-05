Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 586.05 and last traded at GBX 590. 97,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Trading Down 2.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 617.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 593.25. The company has a market cap of £907.10 million and a P/E ratio of 3.17.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts. It seeks to invest in funds investing in companies with enterprise values ranging between EUR100 million ($111.10 million) and EUR2 billion ($2,881.60 million).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.