Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SRAD has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $32.00 price objective on Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.16.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business had revenue of $432.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at $573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after buying an additional 388,769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 36,052 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 2,163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter.

More Sportradar Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.