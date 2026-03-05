SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Shares Sold by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $27,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 625.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 985.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $154.25 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $156.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.59 and a 200-day moving average of $142.69.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

