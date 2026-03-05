SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Acquired by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 61.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 532,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,338 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $22,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,636,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,276,000 after buying an additional 13,016,546 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $279,072,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $124,021,000. Betterment LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,726,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,612,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,841 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

