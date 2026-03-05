Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Up 23.1% – Here’s Why

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 23.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 359,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 333,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Southern Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.19.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp. in January 2019. Southern Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

