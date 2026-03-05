Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Viawealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Southern Copper by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,959,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.0% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lerdo De Tejada Leon Contreras sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,954,344.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 605 shares in the company, valued at $126,783.04. This represents a 93.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $206.70 on Thursday. Southern Copper Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $223.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $167.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Itau BBA Securities cut Southern Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $124.94 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $116.51 price objective (down from $118.49) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.38 target price on Southern Copper and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.99.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper’s operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

