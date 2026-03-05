South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.08% of Palomar worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 234.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,147,000 after purchasing an additional 559,383 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 290.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 497,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,675,000 after purchasing an additional 369,697 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Palomar by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 738,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,223,000 after buying an additional 330,592 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 2,753.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 180,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 174,165 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 288,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after buying an additional 94,757 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore started coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Palomar stock opened at $124.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.29. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.46. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.18. Palomar had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 22.50%.The business had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela L. Grant sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $31,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,267.75. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 522 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $66,836.88. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,268.76. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 58,999 shares of company stock worth $7,253,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

