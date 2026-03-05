Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.3333.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Somnigroup International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Somnigroup International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Somnigroup International in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Somnigroup International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Somnigroup International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.

Somnigroup International Stock Performance

Shares of Somnigroup International stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.54. 912,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,891. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Somnigroup International has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $98.56.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 5.14%.Somnigroup International’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS.

Somnigroup International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Somnigroup International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Somnigroup International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Somnigroup International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Somnigroup International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Somnigroup International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Somnigroup International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Somnigroup International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

