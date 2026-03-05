Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 3,715 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Snyder Capital Management L P lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $36,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,690,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2,290.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,969 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 164.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 628,082 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,004.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,865,000 after purchasing an additional 545,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,709,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,359,000 after purchasing an additional 446,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $300.53 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.43 and a 12 month high of $317.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,042,138.76. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total transaction of $3,202,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,977.64. This trade represents a 41.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,770 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.36.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

