Snyder Capital Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,462,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,725 shares during the quarter. KBR accounts for 2.2% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 1.94% of KBR worth $116,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at $92,565,000. Boston Partners raised its position in KBR by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,506,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,076 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,666,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in KBR by 11.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,465,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,003,000 after purchasing an additional 539,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,419,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,929,000 after buying an additional 517,633 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.30%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered KBR from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on KBR in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

