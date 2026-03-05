Snyder Capital Management L P Has $83.15 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 123,094 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 1.6% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $83,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $341.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $363.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $3,069,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 155,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,783,760.96. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total value of $2,784,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,828,444.16. This represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,743 shares of company stock worth $16,836,340. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.