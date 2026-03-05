Snyder Capital Management L P Has $266.71 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,148,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,638 shares during the period. Clean Harbors makes up about 5.0% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 2.15% of Clean Harbors worth $266,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 92,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 148.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 37,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 46.6% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $228.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.18.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $292.75 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $298.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.81.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Welch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $204,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,417.59. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.31, for a total transaction of $784,292.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,112.23. The trade was a 14.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,679 shares of company stock worth $2,132,403 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Featured Articles

