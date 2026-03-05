Snyder Capital Management L P Has $160.39 Million Stake in CAE Inc $CAE

Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,086 shares during the quarter. CAE accounts for 3.0% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 1.69% of CAE worth $160,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth $4,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 142.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,820 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of CAE by 4.5% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 360.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CAE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CAE from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CAE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

CAE opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. CAE Inc has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 7.70%.The firm had revenue of $911.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

