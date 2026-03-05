Snyder Capital Management L P Acquires 159,801 Shares of Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO

Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,801 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P owned 0.29% of Rentokil Initial worth $37,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,553,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,232,000 after buying an additional 798,660 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,946,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,332,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in Rentokil Initial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 871,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,003,000 after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 115.5% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,057,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after buying an additional 1,102,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of RTO opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rentokil Initial PLC has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $33.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rentokil Initial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial PLC is a global business services company specializing in pest control, hygiene and workwear services. Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, United Kingdom, the company delivers outsourced solutions designed to protect people, preserve assets and enhance workplaces for both commercial and residential customers.

Under the Rentokil Pest Control brand, the company offers services ranging from routine inspections and treatment of insects, rodents and birds to specialised programmes for food manufacturing and healthcare environments.

