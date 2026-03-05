SK Telecom Co., Ltd. $SKM Stake Increased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in SK Telecom by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 122,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 94.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SK Telecom presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

SK Telecom Price Performance

NYSE SKM opened at $31.51 on Thursday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) is South Korea’s largest wireless carrier, offering a comprehensive range of mobile telecommunications services. The company operates 5G, 4G LTE and IoT networks, providing voice, data and messaging solutions to consumers and businesses. Beyond traditional wireless services, SK Telecom delivers fixed-line broadband, digital content platforms, cloud computing and cybersecurity offerings designed to support enterprise digital transformation and the growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

Established in 1984 as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Services, SK Telecom pioneered cellular service commercialization in South Korea and has continually expanded into new technology areas.

Further Reading

