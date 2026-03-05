SiTime Corporation $SITM Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SiTime were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,873,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,887,000 after buying an additional 132,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,764,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,841,000 after buying an additional 123,287 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 455.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 131,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,683,000 after buying an additional 107,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In other news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total value of $212,940.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,545.24. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 9,100 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.47, for a total value of $4,017,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 52,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,370,538.86. This trade represents a 14.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 23,263 shares of company stock worth $9,851,457 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $430.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SiTime in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.38.

SiTime Trading Down 5.6%

SITM opened at $383.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.70 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.46. SiTime Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $446.95.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.33. SiTime had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $113.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime’s products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company’s timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

