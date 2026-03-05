SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.0721

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 67.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 63.9% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $87.32 million and $13.37 thousand worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0721 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004394 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.07012719 USD and is up 4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $7,348.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

