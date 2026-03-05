Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SILA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SILA

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. Sila Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.26 million. Sila Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sila Realty Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sila Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 114.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 323,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 45.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 74,307 shares during the last quarter.

About Sila Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.