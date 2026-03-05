SIG (LON:SHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SIG (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (2) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SIG had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%.

Here are the key takeaways from SIG’s conference call:

Operating profit rose 28% to GBP 32m , free cash outflow improved to GBP 12m, and liquidity remained robust at GBP 171m with the GBP 90m RCF undrawn, supporting near-term financial stability.

, free cash outflow improved to GBP 12m, and liquidity remained robust at GBP 171m with the GBP 90m RCF undrawn, supporting near-term financial stability. Like‑for‑like sales were flat amid end‑2025 weakness (notably UK and Germany), gross margin fell ~30bps, the group reported a GBP 20m underlying loss before tax after finance costs, and there were GBP 30m of non‑cash impairments; net debt finished at GBP 518m with leverage at 4.7x.

Management delivered an underlying GBP 39m reduction in operating costs (including GBP 18m restructuring) and headcount reductions (≈230 roles in 2025; ~660 over two years), actions they expect to annualize and largely offset ~GBP 15m OpEx inflation in 2026.

The new Vision 2030 plan focuses on procurement (targeting ≥1% savings on GBP 2.3bn spend), working‑capital improvement, portfolio optimization across 20+ product‑market combinations, and an AI roadmap to drive pricing, stocking and sales productivity — initiatives intended to lift medium‑term margins toward a 3%–5% target.

Regional performance was mixed but showed progress — UK Insulation & Drylining swung to a GBP 5.6m profit, France delivered GBP 14.5m underlying profit and GBP 18m free cash flow while gaining share, Benelux improved but remained loss‑making, and Poland grew strongly; recovery timing remains tied to uneven market conditions.

Shares of SHI stock opened at GBX 9.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.62. SIG has a 52 week low of GBX 8.28 and a 52 week high of GBX 18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.79.

In related news, insider Petrus R. M. Vervaat bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 per share, with a total value of £50,000. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets.

We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers. We use our network of around 430 winning branches across local markets with superior customer service, specialist expertise and on-time delivery to add value to both our customers and suppliers.

