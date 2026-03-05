Siacoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $61.00 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $61.00 million and $5.10 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,883.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.98 or 0.00633858 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00012329 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.14 or 0.00503736 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00076811 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.29 or 0.00320082 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00012050 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 62,217,525,676 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,636,522 coins. The official message board for Siacoin is sia.tech/blog. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @siafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
