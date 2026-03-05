Siacoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $61.00 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $61.00 million and $5.10 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,883.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.98 or 0.00633858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.14 or 0.00503736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00076811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.29 or 0.00320082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00012050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 62,217,525,676 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,636,522 coins. The official message board for Siacoin is sia.tech/blog. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @siafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network. Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid. The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet. Discord, YouTubeWhitepaper”

