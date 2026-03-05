Short Interest in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Declines By 16.7%

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 96,197 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 29th total of 115,508 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,444 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 322,444 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VS MEDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised VS MEDIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

VS MEDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSME opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. VS MEDIA has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $64.20.

VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

