Short Interest in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Declines By 17.4%

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,682 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 29th total of 21,407 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,005 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,005 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $93.69 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $106.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.53.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.