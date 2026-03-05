Short Interest in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Decreases By 19.7%

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 466,312 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the January 29th total of 580,385 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,774 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,774 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 143,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the second quarter valued at $1,979,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the second quarter worth $1,015,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Net Lease Office Properties stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 3,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Net Lease Office Properties has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $6.75 per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Net Lease Office Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) is a real estate investment trust organized to acquire and manage single-tenant office properties subject to long-term net leases. The company seeks to generate stable, contracting cash flows by entering into sale-leaseback transactions and investment-grade lease agreements with corporate tenants. NLOP’s portfolio is intended to provide investors with exposure to a diversified base of office assets while retaining the structural benefits of net lease arrangements.

The REIT’s business model centers on acquiring office buildings that are leased to creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases, whereby the tenant is responsible for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

