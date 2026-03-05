Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Decreases By 13.8%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,098 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 29th total of 18,679 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KUMBF opened at $21.74 on Thursday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS: KUMBF) is a leading South African iron ore producer, primarily engaged in the mining, beneficiation and marketing of seaborne iron ore. The company is listed on the JSE Limited and trades in the United States on the OTC Markets under the symbol KUMBF. As a subsidiary of Anglo American plc, Kumba Iron Ore focuses on extracting premium grades of hematite ore, which serve as key feedstock for global steelmakers.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa, where it operates two flagship open-pit mines: Sishen and Kolomela.

