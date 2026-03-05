Short Interest in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) Grows By 20.9%

International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,607,291 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 29th total of 1,329,880 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,396 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 297,396 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $85.00 target price on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBOC

International Bancshares Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of International Bancshares stock traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $66.73. 162,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,056. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.72. International Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 203.0%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

Institutional Trading of International Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in International Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in International Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 19.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, that provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services through its subsidiary, International Bank of Commerce. As one of the largest community banking organizations in the United States, the company serves retail, commercial, and corporate clients with a focus on relationship-driven banking.

The company’s offerings include deposit products, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, mortgage lending, trust and wealth management, and insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.