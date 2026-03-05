Short Interest in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Grows By 23.8%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,623,297 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the January 29th total of 2,927,739 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,792,692 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,792,692 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 344,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,520. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDYN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Report on Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GDYN opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.11.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.

Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.